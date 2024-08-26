DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

DLocal stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

