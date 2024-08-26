DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. DLocal has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Quarry LP boosted its position in DLocal by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

