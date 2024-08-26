DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 3.1%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.45. 135,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,703,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

