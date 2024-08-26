Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$9.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. Insiders own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of C$614.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Read More

