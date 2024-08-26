Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $149,300.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,226,103 shares in the company, valued at $182,535,717.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.89 million, a P/E ratio of 93.56 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 431.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

