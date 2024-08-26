Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.98

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.98 and last traded at C$26.72, with a volume of 39684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.49.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

