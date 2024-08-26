Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading 9% Higher

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 93,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 312,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $666.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $58,825 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 187,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.