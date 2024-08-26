EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,505,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 424,259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 762,462 shares during the period. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $36,892,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $35,679,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.52 on Monday. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

