EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar
EchoStar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.86.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
