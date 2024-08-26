EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Stock Up 4.6 %

SATS stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

