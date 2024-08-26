ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX:ECP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from ECP Emerging Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
ECP Emerging Growth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 66.89.
ECP Emerging Growth Company Profile
