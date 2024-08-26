Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

