eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eGain were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in eGain by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in eGain by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in eGain by 15.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

