Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total value of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,122,141 shares of company stock worth $991,938,411 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

NYSE LLY opened at $952.74 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.49 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $886.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

