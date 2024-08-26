Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 7.4%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 525,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,214,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

