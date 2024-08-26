EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ENLC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

