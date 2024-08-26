Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.