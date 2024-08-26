Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.9%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.34. 545,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,599,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

