Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,567 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -967.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

