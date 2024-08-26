Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,891 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 247,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 119,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $4.29 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

