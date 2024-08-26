Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBTP. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 141,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

