Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,228 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Utz Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

