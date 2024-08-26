Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 11,561 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 651,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

