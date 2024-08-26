Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,711 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 2.1 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

