Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Assurant Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.15 and a fifty-two week high of $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

