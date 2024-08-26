Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vale by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 109.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 113,908 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

