Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $44,773,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after buying an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $18,091,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $15,985,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.0 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Raymond James started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

