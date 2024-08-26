Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $205,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

