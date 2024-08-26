Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $206,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $152.62 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

