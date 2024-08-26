Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $257,000 in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 432,454 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 94,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter.

RDVI stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

