Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,510,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 929,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

ICLN stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

