Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.