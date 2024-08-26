Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $649,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,102.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

