Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,533 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

NYSE:DNB opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

