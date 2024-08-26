Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,054 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.38 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.