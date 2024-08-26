Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

