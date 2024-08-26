Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,049,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.