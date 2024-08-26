Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,017 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 24.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

