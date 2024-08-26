Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,099 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,546,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 166,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 308,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

