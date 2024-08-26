Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $360,388 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

