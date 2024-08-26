Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.