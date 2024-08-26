Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,433 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 125,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,061,000 after acquiring an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in KT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

