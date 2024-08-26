Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 459,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 154,517 shares during the period.

VCLT stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

