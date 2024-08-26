Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191,636 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

