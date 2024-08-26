Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head-To-Head Review

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Sushi USA 0 4 4 0 2.50

Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $71.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA -0.30% -0.07% -0.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kura Sushi USA $226.78 million 3.34 $1.50 million ($0.07) -962.43

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Enzyme Environmental Solutions beats Kura Sushi USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.