EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $199.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.21.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

