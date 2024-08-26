Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.