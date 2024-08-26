Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $180.12 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

