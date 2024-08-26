Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,658,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,718,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

