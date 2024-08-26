ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESAB opened at $103.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

